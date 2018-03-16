ISLAMABAD - Pakistan stormed into semifinals of the Junior Davis Cup 2018 by thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the quarterfinals played in Colombo, Sri Lanka Thursday.

Pakistan team will now play hosts Sri Lanka in the semifinals today (Friday). Top Pak junior player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman started the proceedings against MD Rakib Hossain and won the first set 6-1 and took the second 6-0 to give Pakistan 1-0 lead.

M Shoaib then defeated MD Juel Rana. Shoaib won the first set 6-3 while took the second 6-0. Huzaifa/M Ahmed Kamil then teamed-up against Rakib/Emon Islam and comfortably won the first set 6-2 but struggled hard to win the second 7-5, after breaking 12th game.