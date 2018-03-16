

Palestinian women hold signs reading in Arabic (R to L) "Save Gaza before it explodes in your faces" and "Abandoning the UNRWA means the explosion of the refugee time bombs", during a demonstration outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City



A Palestinian woman holds a child during a demonstration outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City



A Palestinian woman holds a sign reading in Arabic (C) "Abandoning the UNRWA means the explosion of the refugee time bombs", during a demonstration outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City



Palestinian women hold signs reading in Arabic (C) "Refugees are the origin of the cause and the beginning of the tale", during a demonstration outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City