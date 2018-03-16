I don’t want to live in a society that does these sort of things ... I do not want to live in a world where everything I do and say is recorded. That is not something I am

willing to support or live under.

–Edward Snowden

During his time at the National Security Agency (NSA) there, Edward Snowden collected top-secret documents regarding NSA domestic surveillance practices that he found disturbing. After Snowden fled to Hong Kong, China and met with journalists from The Guardian and filmmaker Laura Poitras, newspapers began printing the documents that he had leaked, many of them detailing the monitoring of American citizens. The U.S. charged Snowden with violations of the Espionage Act while many groups call him a hero. Snowden found asylum in Russia and continues to speak about his work.