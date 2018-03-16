FAISALABAD-A state-of-the-art seven-bed Pediatric Cardiac Surgery ICU has been set up at a cost of Rs22 million in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology by local philanthropists.

The ICU has been set up with the financial assistance of a local industrial group. FIC Executive Director Dr Anjum Jalal said that Pakistan was lacking medical facilities for cardiac patient children thus the ICU was a significant and remarkable step in this regard. FIC was leading in the Pakistan in providing the pediatric cardiac surgery facility with a dedicated and committed team of doctors and staff. He thanked the industrial group for expanding valuable cooperation for adding the pediatric cardiac surgery ICU.

He said that more than 450 cardiac operations had been carried out during a year in FIC and this number would be raised up to 700 after having newly established ICU.

The executive director said that a foreign team would visit FIC shortly for the out class training of doctors, nurses and other staff serving in ICU.

Mukhtar Feeds Industries CEO Ch Hussain Ahmad said that their industrial group following a comprehensive social action plan for supporting in education, health and other social sectors. He said that it was a matter of great honour and pride to establish pediatric surgery ICU.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, Executive Director FIC Dr. Anjum Jalal, MS Dr. Rai Zulfiqar, Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Razzaq Malik, Medical Social Officer Aasia Faqir Hussain, Incharge Pediatric department Allied Hospital Dr Asghar Butt, CEO Mukhtar Feeds Hussain Ahmad, Director Hafiz Mumtaz, GM Dr. Faiz Chatha, Ex President FCCI Rizwan Ashraf and others were also present.

Expressing his views, the divisional commissioner said that the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology was providing medical facilities to the cardiac patients and different steps were being taken for the improvement and upgradation of its different sections.

He lauded the financial cooperation of industrial group that in the establishment of pediatric cardiac surgery ICU which was dire need of this institution for expanding the medical facilities relating to the child cardiac patients.

He also appreciated the dedicated and marvelous services of the FIC management and other staff and said that the cardiac surgery and medical treatment facilities were being providing as per the international standards.