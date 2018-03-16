LAHORE - The 3rd PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2018 will tee off today (Friday) at the Islamabad Golf Course.

This will be third time that Pakistan's exclusive ladies golf championship at the national level is being conducted through the efforts of energetic and enterprising ladies like Zeenat Ayesha, Dr Asma Shami and Yasmin Mubarik. Tournament Director of event is Zeenat Ayesha, who will be responsible for organising the event on behalf of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).

The ladies from Bangladesh, Thailand and Pakistan including Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore will exhibit their prowess in the championship. The event will be conducted in six separate categories including three prime ones gold (handicap 0-15), silver (handicap 16-24) and bronze (handicap 25-36) and three others which include an event for girls falling in age bracket 10 to 15 years, an event for senior ladies and invitees and then there is a team match to be contested between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi zones.

Form of play will be 54 holes for the participants in gold category to be contested on March 16, 17 and 18. Competitors vying for honors in silver and bronze categories will compete over 36 holes on March 17 and 18 March. For the girls, it will be a nine holes match on March 17 and the invitees to compete over 18 holes on March 18.

The gross winner in the gold category will be declared the best lady golfer of the championship. Strong contenders for this title are Sarunachana Rattanasin (Thailand), Tantita Aungusee Wong (Thailand), Sonya Akhter (Bangladesh), Humera Khalid (Karachi Golf Club), Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya), Tahira Nazir (Rawalpindi), Zaibun Nisa (Royal Palm), Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) and Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison Club).