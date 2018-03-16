OKARA-Two policemen were injured when a proclaimed offender was got released from police custody by their accomplices.

The PS A Division received a tip-off that PO Abdur Razzaq was present near Akbar road. Inspector Shahbaz Hussain and other staff raided and rounded up the PO. The police arrested him but immediately his accomplices arrived with batons, sticks and other weapons and assaulted the police party. Two policemen were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. The assailants got released the PO from police grip and escaped.

IMRAN LAUDE D: A PTI leader said Pakistan Tehrike Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was not against a personality. Rather he has been fighting selflessly against the corruption.

It was conveyed by former provincial minister Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sohna. He said it had been the mission of Imran Khan to end corruption all around Pakistan. He had been against corrupt politicians, be they Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif. He said Imran Khan had set example in the politics of the country.