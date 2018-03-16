LAHORE - The government claim of zero loadshedding seems to be hollow, as forced power shutdowns are continuing in various parts of provincial capital by the Lahore Electric Supply Company despite having surplus supply from national grid.

According to Lesco officials, power allocation from the national grid for the company is around 2200MW while current demand is up to 2000MW but power outages of at least three to four hours have been reported in a number of areas. Consumers have refuted the claims of the federal government regarding loadshedding, stating that more than 40 percent of the feeders across the country were facing loadshedding.

In December 2017, the government had declared around 5,300 feeders load-free across Pakistan, saying zero loadshedding will be observed on feeders with below 10 percent losses. The zero loadshedding feeders included Lesco 1250, Gepco 750, Fesco 900, Lesco 700, Mepco 770, Pesco 300, Hesco , 200 and Quesco 60 feeders.

Officials claimed that in December 2013 the electricity generation was 9,279MW while system demand was 11,800MW, having a shortfall of 2,522MW but now situation has changed and country has surplus power. However, multiple factors including power theft, non-payment of bills and administrative issues at Discos level are the major constraints to eliminate loadshedding permanently and forever. They said that Discos' financial losses have increased manifold and the government could increase the load management hours for those feeders with rising losses. Financial crunch is significant and the government cannot bear it and if uninterrupted supply is ensured it will have an additional financial impact of Rs300 billion per annum, they added.

However, Lesco officials are of the view that these breakdowns are not part of official loadshedding neither they are due to system constraints.

They were of the view that there are scheduled shutdowns of power in different areas, especially in the localities surrounding the Orange line train project.

The Lesco announces power shutdowns in these localities and informs the consumers through newspapers advertisement about these, they added.

Energy experts are of the view that the power loadshedding will continue due to system constraints and a low recovery in spite of surplus generation in the country even after 2018. Power sector experts disagree with the claim of the government and are uncertain about zero loadshedding in the country by 2018 despite tall claims of the government, citing system constraints and low recovery.

They said that the government will not be in a position to supply electricity to the consumers due to recovery issues and system constraints even if demand-supply gap is filled with new generation by 2018. They also proposed that the government should outsource the feeders to the private sector to improve recovery.