Karachi - The tickets for the final of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), to be played in Karachi on March 25, sold out within 15 hours of going on sale.

The cricket enthusiasts queued up from early Thursday morning to buy tickets of the final, which will mark the return of international cricket in the city. The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi were sold at 32 designated TCS Express Centers across the city. However, the tickets priced Rs1,000, Rs4,000 and Rs8,000 were sold out within three hours at most centres.

Tickets went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed. The site was restored at 3am and within a few minutes, the tickets between the range of Rs1,000 and Rs4,000 were sold out. The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25. The price range of the tickets was Rs1,000 to Rs12,000. The tickets were being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. A maximum of five tickets could be purchased on a single CNIC.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has urged people to not ask him for passes as the demand for tickets of the knockout stages surges. “Family, friends, government top dogs, corporate bigwigs, VIPs, VIP wannabes, ALL TO BUY tickets online or from TCS centers in Lahore and Karachi. You can all afford to pay," said Sethi.