LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange closed marginally up during Thursday’s session owing to lack of any trigger in the market. Investors are awaiting for any major development on macro/fiscal side from the government to arrest external account woes. The benchmark 100-index closed at level of 43,495 points, witnessing meager growth of 87 points.

Chemical sector is gaining attention of market participants for last two days, where LOTCHEM continued its top position on volume leaders chart (35m shares) as margins of the sector constituents are improving.

E&P scripts added 38 points to index gain as international crude oil price was up by 30 cents. Healthy trading in small cap stocks helped volumetric activity to grow with 11%. Whereas, traded value was down by 16%.

Top 5 stocks including HBL (+1.1%), PIBTL (+6.1%), POL (+1.1%), OGDC (+0.6%) & PAKT (+2.1%) added 93 points to the index gain, whereas stocks including UBL (-1.2%), LUCK (-0.7%), FFC (-0.5%), AICL (-1.7%) & CHCC (-1.7%), withheld 52 points from the index.

The Hub power company (HUBC) notified exchange about its shareholder’s agreement with Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for equity injection into Thar Energy Limited (TEL) by HUBC (60%), FFC (30%) and CMEC (10%).

Philip Morris Pakistan (PMPK) announced financial results for 2017, where company reported loss of Rs1.89 per share against earnings of Rs8.79 per share last year. Decline in earnings could be attributed to fell in margins by 6pps YoY to 36% and higher effective tax rate of 60% vs. 25% last year.