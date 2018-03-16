MANDI BAHAUDDIN-It seems robbers rule the roost in Mandi Bahauddin district thanks to the police negligence. A survey report reveals that the district has witnessed a significant rise in robberies during the past few months.

The motorcycle-borne robbers have been carrying out their criminal activities with impunity. They intercept the pedestrians and the people riding motorbikes or travelling in three-wheelers and deprive them of cash, cell phones and other valuables. Policemen are not seen performing duty on roads and at checkposts. It seems as if they have left people at the mercy of the robbers.

The latest robbery occurred on Kharian Road near Pindi Bahauddin in Saddr police precincts. Three robbers stopped rickshaw driver Hassan Sardar and his brother Shahid Iqbal, travelling in a rickshaw to Mong village. The dacoits snatched cash amounting to Rs10,000 from the brothers and also shot at and injured them when the latter offered resistance. In the meantime, the same dacoits robbed a motorcyclist of Rs25,000 and some documents and fled firing shots into the air. Saddr police registered a case and launched investigation.