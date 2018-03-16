SIALKOT-The Punjab government has sought the details the of wheat stock available at 345 official and private godowns of Food Department in Gujranwala Division.

Officials said that 3,610,000 bags of last year’s wheat yield were stocked at the godowns. The worth of the wheat yield was stated to be Rs11.71 billion.

These bags of wheat were to be sold out till April 15, 2018. Only one month has left behind to achieve this wheat sale target. After the final deadline, the sale of the last season’s wheat would be closed in this region, the officials added.

In Gujranwala Division, the Food Department has yet to sell out 1,430,000 bags of last year’s wheat worth Rs4.66 billion.

According to the senior officials of the Food Department, the Punjab government might set 432,000 tons wheat procurement target at the official procurement centres this year in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

This season’s official wheat procurement will be started in Gujranwala region from April 15 as the government has fixed the wheat supporting price of Rs.1300 per mound (40kg) wheat here, the officials stated.

200 PROPERTIES SEALED: The recovery teams of the Excise and Taxation Department have sealed as many as 200 commercial and non commercial properties of the chronic defaulters for the prolonged non-payment of their outstanding arrears.

According to the senior E&T officials, the teams sealed these commercial properties including the show rooms of the vehicles during the ongoing vigorous campaign in Gujranwala Division.

The teams also set up special pickets at all the entry and exit points in the region and impounded 117 different vehicles for the non-payment of their token and registration fees and taxes in this region. The teams also confiscated the hundreds of the un-approved registration number plates of the vehicles as well.

Excise and Taxation Department has recovered Rs1.57 billion in shape of different taxes during the eight months of this running fiscal year 2017-2018. The government had given an official recovery target of Rs2.60 billion to the Gujranwala Division for the running fiscal year , out of which the E&T Department has yet collected Rs. 1.57 Billion during the eight months of this fiscal year.

The officials have fixed Rs.1.3 billion official recovery tax for the E& T Department during the last four months of this running financial year.