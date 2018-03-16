FAISALABAD-Cheques worth Rs5.53 million out of zakat funds have been given to 295 applicants under dowry grant and social rehabilitation.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall of District Council. The Punjab govt was following various welfare policies for the social protection of the poor and needy people, the deputy commissioner said. He said that it was our moral duty to help the deserving people for eliminating their deprivation. He said, “We should take part in the welfare of the down trodden for bringing them into the main stream. The transparent distribution of zakat funds is not only our official duty but also it is a great deed for seeking the blessing of Allah Almighty.”

He appreciated the performance of the District Zakat Committee for fair and transparent distribution of zakat funds in different heads.

Chairman District Zakat Committee Nazir Hussain Bajwa thanked the DC for sparing time to distribute the cheques. He said that zakat funds of millions of rupees were being distributed for the help of deserving widows, imparting technical education to the deserving youngsters, provision of medicines to the needy patients, self employment scheme, jahez fund and other welfare schemes.