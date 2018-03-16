BAHAWALPUR-Switzerland’s Ambassador in Pakistan Thomas Kelly said that Southern Punjab especially Bahawalpur was very rich in respect of culture and agriculture as such fertility is very rare throughout the world.

He said he had come there on the special invitation of Zaka Ashraf and he was proud of his hospitality and people here welcomed him warmly for which he was thankful to them. He said that he was taking back love and purity of the local people.

The envoy said he was very impressed by the culture and heritage of the area. On the invitation of former chairman of PCB Zaka Ashraf, the Switzerland’s Ambassador along with his son Christophe Kelly and Wife Miss Julani Belly visited Ashraf Sugar Mills. In honour of the guests, a lunch was hosted by Zaka Ashraf.

Former PCB chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said that Bahawalpur is the land of loving and peaceful people, this part of the country is very beautiful naturally, its past is based upon a beautiful welfare state and has a rich history as it is located on the banks of Sutluj River that is why as long as Sutluj River kept flowing this area remained green and prosperous but unfortunately when India cut off the water supply to the Sutluj this area fell into shambles and hopefully our guests would have felt good and amused during the visit of Bahawalpur.

At the end of the ceremony, Zaka Ashraf presented the chief guest with a shield and souvenir and later he penned its thoughts in the book of guests.