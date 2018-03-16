SHIKARPUR - The Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) is an independent organisation which has been trying their level best to establish an effective freelance journalist’s network of media and journalists throughout Pakistan.

These views were expressed by the PPF officials on a three days workshop of safety training for journalists on Thursday.

They said the PPF organising safety training workshops for journalists since decades so that journalists could do professional, balanced, planned and ethical reporting reduces risks for journalists and media workers to a larger extent.

The journalists should internalize that no story is worth dying for and safety and security should be the first priority while using digital space for journalistic work, panel added.

They said the PPF has been conducting the training through well-designed modules and Internet connectivity and gave an awareness to ensure safety, journalists were suggested to know where they are going and what to expect.

The freelance journalists of Shikarpur, Sanghar, Karachi, Badin, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Khairpur to extend the capacity of journalists of above mentioned district’s and reduce risk being faced by the journalist, especially in rural areas of Sindh. The safety training program attended by Karachi Information Department Director General Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh, Information Department Officer Raisa Adil, Owais Aslam Ali, Syed Tahir Ali Shah, Naseem Shaih and others were present on the workshop.