

Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus



Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus



A Syrian man pushes a bicycle loaded with belongings and with a girl sitting on the handlebar while evacuating with other civilians through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the Eastern Ghouta enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus



A member of the Syrian government forces helps children drink from a water bottle, during a civilian evacuation from the Eastern Ghouta enclave through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus