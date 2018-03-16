ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Defence has recommended that a new medal ‘Tamgha-e-Azm’ be instituted in recognition of sacrifices, resolve and steadfastness displayed by personnel of the Armed Forces, the Civil Armed Forces, and the Law Enforcement Agencies against militancy and terrorism.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the nation continues the battle against violent extremism with the aim to achieve durable security and stability for all Pakistanis.

He said that the Tamgha-e-Azm will boost the morale of our patriotic forces and encourage their resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from soil of Pakistan.

The Decoration shall be awarded to the members of the three armed forces, civil armed forces, Janbaz, Mujahid, National Guards, Maritime Security Agency, and Police, who are or have been on the active strength thereof on and from the December 11, 2001.

This decoration is likely to be announced on Pakistan day, 23rd March, 2018.