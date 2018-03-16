LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said blast near police post in Raiwind is a gruesome conspiracy and coward act of the defeated enemy.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that everyone was saddened over the loss of precious lives and the nation fully shared the sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

“All the sympathies of the Punjab government are with them. The martyred police officials, who have set a high example of dutifulness, are our heroes”, he observed.

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that Pakistan had rendered invaluable services in war against terrorism and these sacrifices are unique in the history of the nations.

The great sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted and every drop of their precious blood will be paid back. He said that terrorists are the menace of the land and their complete annihilation is our mission. War against terrorism is the national cause and it will have to be won at every cost, he said. Government will go to every extent to overcome this wicked play of fire and blood in Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We pay tributes to the great sacrifices of the martyrs who have given their lives for restoring peace in the country. In fact, they have sacrificed their ‘today’ for the ‘tomorrow’ of Pakistani nation. Government will make Pakistan a citadel of peace by completely eliminating the menace of terrorism, concluded the Chief Minister.

Also, the CM attended the funeral prayer of police officials martyred in Raiwind blast.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Lahore Corp Commander Lt Gen Amir Riaz, Ministers Ayub Gadhi and Bilal Yasin, DG Rangers Maj Gen.Azhar Naveed Hayat and other high-ups attended the funeral.

After the funeral prayer, the Chief Minister and Corp Commander laid wreaths.

The Chief Minister also sought report from IGP.