KARACHI - The Nation Karachi Resident Editor Zamir Sheikh laid to rest on Thursday.

The funeral prayer of senior journalist was offered at Masjid-e-Ghani, Block 21, Federal B Area and he was laid to rest at Shah Muhammad Graveyard, North Karachi.

A large number of people from all walks of life including Pakistan Union of Journalist General Secretary Ayoub Jan Sarhandi, Karachi Press Club President Ahmed Malik, Karachi Union of Journalist General Secretary Faheem Siddiqui and others attended the funeral.

Sheikh was suffering from the chronic liver disease, Hepatoma and remained under treatment at different hospitals from the past two months.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Resident Editor of The Nation, Karachi Zamir Shaikh.

In a condolence message, the PPP chairman eulogised the services of late Zamir Shaikh in the field of independent journalism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Minister Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Information and Director Press Information in their statement recognised rendered services of Zamir Shaikh in the field of journalism and also paid tribute for his services for the issues of Sindh like Indus Water and other positive activities for the province of Sindh.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter said that the Zamir Sheikh one of the senior journalists served as devoted journalist throughout his career. He said that despite his careers as journalist he was the author of two books – What Went Wrong and Roshan Khayali se Mullaeyat Tak, inaugurated couple of days ago. In his first book “What Went Wrong” Zamir Sheikh makes a bold attempt to look into the circumstances that have contributed to the failure of Leftist Movement in Pakistan.

The book traces the background of the movement and the Communist Party through interviews of leaders who despite extremely difficult conditions strove hard to get the Leftist philosophy recognised in Pakistan. His second book Roshan Khayali se Mullaeyat Tak, Sheikh highlighted the extremism prevailing in the society.

District Chairman Central Rehan Hashmi, District Chairman East Moid Anwar, Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan offered their condolence and expressed grief and sorrow.

Similarly, political parties also offered their condolence including Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Jamat-e-Islami, Passban-e-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Sunni Tehreek and others.