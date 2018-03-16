islamabad - The campaign launched by Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to provide plant saplings to each housing unit in the sectorial area of the city is in full swing.

During the first three days, around 2600 plants were distributed in sector F-6 and F-7, 400 each in sector F-11 and F-10, 800 in sector D-12, 200 each in sector G-8, I-9 and G-9, 400 in sector G-7and 600 in sector I-10. During the 1st phase of the campaign, fruit trees are being distributed among the residents which include Guava, loquat, Jamun and pomegranate.

In order to distribute these plants, Environment Wing has prepared 4 big vehicles while 2 dumpers and 1 trolley has been deputed to provide plants within the sectors so that maximum trees could be distributed among the residents. In addition to imparting knowledge to ensure proper growth of plants, the staff is also creating awareness among the residents about the importance of trees and their impact on the green character of Islamabad.

The main objective of this campaign is to involve the people directly in the Tree Plantation Campaign of CDA so that the green character of Islamabad could be enhanced in addition to create awareness about the importance and impact of trees on human life. During the second phase of the campaign, elected representatives of the union councils will allocate a site where local community along with elected representatives will carry out tree plantations.

In order to ensure proper growth of planted saplings, elected representatives will ensure the arrangements are done correctly. During this phase, 70,000 indigenous plants would be planted. During the 3rd phase of the campaign, a massive tree plantation will be carried out at Margalla Hills National Park and Botanical Garden at Banigalla.