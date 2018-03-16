SAHIWAL-An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced two suspects to life in prison and imposed a collective fine of Rs2.7 million upon them for murdering an officer of Counter Terrorism Department on Thursday.

According to the prosecution, CTD Inspector Fida Hussain was killed while two CTD officers DSP Iqbal Joiya and Corporal Officer Muhammad Ramzan were injured critically during a shoot out with terrorists on March 5, 2017 near Budh Peer shrine at the bank of River Ravi.

Two terrorists – Usman and Shani were killed in the shootout but Faheem and Akram Chakar managed to flee away. The CTD registered a case under section 21/I ATA 324, 337, 337f, PPC 78k and 11 (w) ATA. The CTD arrested the accused from Faisalabad and produced them in the court.

Special Judge ATC Sahiwal Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan sentenced the accused to 80 years in prison and fined them a total Rs2.7 million.

RALLY: A protest rally was taken out by the prosecution clerks. The rally started from district court and ended at commissioner’s office. The rally was organised under the auspices of Sahiwal Prosecution Clerks Association (SPCA). The protesting clerks, led by SPCA President Maqbool Ahmad Tullah, demanded upgradation of their service structure and judicial allowance. They were carrying banners and chanted slogans against the chief minister.