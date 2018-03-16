LONDON:- Donatella Versace has said her family’s luxury fashion label will no longer use real furs in its products, according to an interview with a British magazine. The Italian fashion queen and Versace’s creative director told The Economist’s 1843 magazine that it would stop the practice, without providing further details on the change. “Fur? I am out of that,” Versace said. “I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. “It doesn’t feel right.” Versace’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night.

1843 noted the announcement was such a “volte-face” that at the time of the magazine writing its article, which was published online Wednesday, Versace’s website was still urging customers to buy “fur-embellished coats that turn heads”.