LAHORE - Vice chairmen staged a sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly Thursday to press their demands for powers at the grassroots.

For fourth time, the All Punjab Vice Chairman Alliance is staging the protest which was joined by vice chairmen from Dipalpur, Kasur, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan and other districts of province.

Four-hour negotiations were held between the protesters and Punjab govt reps but to no avail. According to protesters, the Punjab government did not keep its word.

There are 12 members in every union council and according to protesters, just government representative (secretary) enjoys powers to spend budget.

Mian Muhmmad Zahid Chhachhar from Okara told The Nation that the Punjab government should intervene in this matter and demands should be accepted.

He also complained about rampant corruption in his union council and claimed that every UC gets Rs300,000 but nothing is being spend on public.

The protesters demanded a chairman should make public the monthly spending.

A meeting should be called in which mayor, chairman and vice chairman must participate to discuss the problems of the area. The secretary should allow vice chairmen to issue birth and death certificate. They also demanded sanitary workers in rural areas.

They raised the demand for increase in their allowance. The sit-in was continued till filling of this report.