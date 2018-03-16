Sharjah - Peshawar Zalmi pacer Chris Jordan says he is looking forward to visiting Pakistan again, if his team qualifies for the playoffs.

Zalmi recorded 44-run win over Karachi Kings in Sharjah and soon after the match, the 29-year old recalled his memories from the PSL final in Lahore last year. “I had a great time in Pakistan. All the fans in Lahore were excellent to us. They cheered us on every ball. It was my first visit to Pakistan, the passion there is immense. I’m looking forward to going there again and to providing some entertainment.”

About some players’ hesitation to visit Pakistan for the knockout games, Jordan said it is a highly personal decision. “The decision [to visit Pakistan] is individual for everyone. We don’t know anyone’s circumstances, so we can’t judge,” he said, adding, “For me, that experience in Lahore, that night, was second to none. I’ll never forget it.”

Lauding Peshawar Zalmi’s victory today, Jordan said the team will put the defeats behind it now and look ahead to the next game [against Lahore Qalandars on Friday], which Zalmi need to win to make it to the top 4.

If Peshawar win on Friday as well, they will reach the playoffs, leaving Karachi and Multan to wait for the result of the last league match of this PSL: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings. It will be advantage Karachi: if they win, they’re through. Even if they don’t, they’ll have to try their best to score as much as possible to be able to surpass Multan on NRR, as a Karachi defeat scenario would see them tied with Multan with 9 points each.