ISLAMABAD- A week-long “11th Anniversary Exhibition” was concluded here at Gallery 6 on Friday, celebrating its 11 years of showcasing established, aspiring and upcoming artists from across the country.

The 11th exhibition was a distillation of the most celebrated signature styles in painting of the country. Along with themes of human figures, the exhibition also captures the cultural and political view of painters of the past.

A total of 62 paintings, sculpture and print were displayed in the exhibition of oils, watercolours, silver gliding, acrylics, ink, dry mediums, gold foil and wood, on canvas, board and paper. The show was an expansive display of artistic practices and methodologies.

The artists work displayed includes Abid Hasan Abrar Ahmed, Akram Spaul Ali Kazim, AQ Arif Aqeel Solangi, Arjumand Faisel, AR Nagori, AS Rind, Bin Qalandar, Farrukh Shahab, Ghulam Rasul Hajra Mansoor, Iqbal Hussain, Imran Hunzai, Irfan Gul Dahri, Mansoor Rahi, Mansur Aye, Matloob Baig Moazzam Ali, Maqsood Ali, Mehr Afroz, Mughees Riaz, Mobina Zuberi, Naiza Khan and others, Omar Farid, Riaz Rafi, RM Naeem, Sadaf Naeem, Sadequain, Salman Farooqi, Shahla Rafi, Tassaduq Sohail Usman Ghauri and Wasil Shahid.

The Gallery 6 has pursued and refined artistic talent for over a decade, giving opportunities to artists for their first time exhibitions.

Established in March 2008 by Dr Arjumand Faisal, the Anniversary Exhibition of Gallery 6 marks his 9th curated show.

The Gallery 6 was working with a mission of promoting Pakistan art to the world. Since its inception, the gallery has held more than 80 exhibitions locally and internationally.