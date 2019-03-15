Share:

RAWALPINDI - Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi under its anti-encroachment operation confiscated 28 truckloads goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed on a large number of shopkeepers during last week.

According to MCR spokesman, the Regulation Officer Rafaqat Gondal, Superintendent Regulation Pervaiz Mughal and other staff on the directive of Chief Municipal Corporation Imran Safdar conducted raids in several markets and roads including Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Muslim Town, Saidpur Road, Commercial Market and the adjoining roads and confiscated goods of over 178 encroachers while heavy fines were also imposed on those found indulged in the encroachments.

The enforcement staff would continue the operation on daily basis and the violators would be fined and their goods confiscated, the spokesman said adding, despite, repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments had not been removed.

Now, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken and the confiscated goods would not be returned to the shopkeepers and auctioned, he added.