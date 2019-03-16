Share:

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Pakistan Railways recorded an increase of 3 billion rupees in the revenue during the last six months.

Talking to news men at Karachi Cantt Railway Station on Saturday, he said Pakistan Railways made immense progress in the last six months due to hard work of its officers and labourers.

The Minister said we are laying a new track for which an agreement will be signed with China during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Railways has the capability to construct freight trains and we are exporting these as well in the past.

He said that VIP trains are also being introduced to decrease the deficit of the department, and in this regard Sir Syed Express and Jinnah Express would soon be launched.

On the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed announced a reward of 3 thousand rupees for each labourers on behalf of the Prime Minister.