Foreign Office on Saturday evening confirmed that at least six Pakistanis were martyred in the Christchurch mosque shootings while three others remained missing as of yet.

As per the Foreign Office, the names of Pakistanis who were martyred in yesterday’s horrific terror attack by a white supremacist Brenton Tarrant were Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed, Mahboob Haroon, Naeem Rashid and Talha Naeem

FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a tweet, said the three other Pakistanis were being identified and the autopsies on the dead were being carried out as per local law, after which formal announcements would be made.

The three people missing so far are Zeeshan Raza, his father and his mother. The names of Mr Raza’s parents couldn’t be readily ascertained.

Dr Faisal also announced that the government would facilitate New Zealand visa acquisition for the families of injured and martyred Pakistanis.

He provided a website link, an email address and a WhatsApp number for visa facilitation, saying that after the application is submitted, application number and copies of passport may be sent to New Zealand’s Honorary Consul General for Pakistan, Mr Moin Fudda.

Dr Faisal relayed that Abbottabad citizens Naeem Rashid and his son Talha Naeem would be buried in Christchurch, and arrangements for their burial are in place. Muslim and Pakistani associations in the city had assisted in arrangements, he added.