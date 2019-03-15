Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Additional District and Sessions Judge Wasim Raffique Khan visited Adiala Jail on Friday where he ordered the release of 73 inmates convicted of minor crimes on personal surety bonds.

Following the directions of ADSJ, the jail administration set 73 inmates free.

According to details, ADSJ Rawalpindi Wasim Raffique Khan along with Civil Judge Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry paid a visit to Adiala Jail and inspected the condition of the prison and got firsthand information on the prisoners.

The judges also inspected women barracks, juvenile cells, hospital and interacted with the inmates. The duo also witnessed the electrical, tailoring and computer classes in the jail being organized in collaboration with Women Aid Trust Islamabad. The judges expressed their satisfaction over the cleanliness and food being served to the inmates.

Earlier, Superintendent Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar received the judges upon their arrival in the prison.