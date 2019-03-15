Share:

ISLAMABAD- Allama Iqbal Open University has extended last date for acceptance of application forms for the spring semester 2019’s admissions till March 22, with double late fee. According Director Admissions, the double late fee for SSC program is now Rs.200/, FA/BA Rs.400 while B.Ed. and all the postgraduate programs Rs1000/-, said a news release. The facility has been provided on the advice of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to accommodate the interested students, particularly those from the country’s remote regions.

It will be valid for all the programs, announced earlier, including merit-based.