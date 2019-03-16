Share:

MULTAN- The mandatory practical workshops for 2018 Autumn semester students undergoing 2.5-year BEd programme of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) DG Khan will begin at all tahsil level centres in DG Khan region from Mar 21. According to an announcement, it was mandatory for all the 2018 Autumn semester BEd students to attend the workshops to be held at AIOU regional campus at DG Khan besides different government schools and colleges in tehsil Jatoi, Alipur, Taunsa, Kiror Lal Eisan, Layyah, Kotaddu, Muzaffargarh, Jampur and Rajanpur.