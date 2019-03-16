The provincial anti-corruption department has launched inquiry about the allegations of massive embezzlement in Ramazan Bachat Bazar in Lahore.
The officials of the anti-corruption department have claimed that the department has found evidence about the payment of Rs380 million with bogus bills in the case of shopping for Ramazan Bachat bazaar and the anti-corruption department has initiated
The Anti-corruption department has written a letter to the Local Government Department to summon the officers.