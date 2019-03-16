Share:

Lahore - The Board meeting of Apna Micro Finance Bank Limited was conducted at its head office here on Friday. It was chaired by Board Chairman Mian M.A. Shahid and attended by its Board of Directors Immad Mohammad Tahir, Saleem Sheikh, Mohammad Asghar, Imam Bakhsh Baloch and Syed Rahat A Shah. From management side the meeting was attended by President and CEO Mr. Gulistan Malik and Chief Financial Officer Mr. A. Murtaza. Chief Financial Officer A Murtaza present the financial figures.