LOS ANGELES-Barbara Palvin says becoming Victoria’s Secret’s newest Angel is the ‘’ultimate career high’’. The 25-year-old model - who has worked with the lingerie giant intermittently for over six years - will be joining the brand as their first-ever Hungarian model, and the star admitted that the new move came at a perfect time because she is ‘’finally’’ happy in herself and her body.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ‘’I’ve been keeping this a secret for three months. It’s the ultimate career high. ‘’When I was 13, I saw the VS Fashion Show and said, ‘One day I will get there.’ Three or four years later, I shot with Victoria’s Secret PINK for the first time. ‘’Now, I feel like I was destined to do this. Victoria’s Secret caught me at the perfect time, because I’m finally happy with myself and my body.’’

The model first walked in the legendary Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in 2012 and modelled in multiple campaigns before returning to the catwalk for 2018’s iconic New York show, and now Palvin will be joining the likes of resident Angels Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes and Stella Maxwell.

Palvin - who is in a relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse - has revealed that her beau ‘’couldn’t believe’’ the news but always ‘’knew’’ she would make it as a permanent angel for the prestigious label.

She added: ‘’He couldn’t believe it. Then he was like, ‘I told you. I knew it.’’’ Palvin then ran downstairs at 5:30 a.m. to tell her parents the happy news.

She said: ‘’They were half-asleep, but they were freaking out. First they thought something was wrong, but then I repeated myself and they were so happy. My mom cried a little bit, and my dad fist-bumped my shoulder, like he usually does.’’