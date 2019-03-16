Share:

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has announced to launch mass contact campaign from Karachi to Thatta in order to mobilize people to support the PPP.

The PPP chairperson will travel to different cities from Karachi to Larkana and hold meetings with the masses in his stopovers.

In a statement, Bilawal reiterated his demand that the federal government must remove three sitting ministers having contact with banned terror outfits.

Read: Bilawal meets Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail

“You can’t compete us in the political battleground,” he said while referring to the government.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “these people also didn’t want to see me in the assembly.”

The PPP leader said prime minister was only taking action against opposition forces in the country.

He was of the view that a plan to get him defeated in the elections was going on for a long time.

Without naming Nawaz Sharif, he said the three-time prime minister was arrested more than couple of times during his election campaigns.

He expressed his resentment that Asif Ali Zardari was punished for ‘just making a phone call’.