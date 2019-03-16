Share:

Islamabad (PR) A two-day ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’ successfully concluded. Over 50 international delegates participated in the event, and through various panel discussions, shared their ideas on a wide range of subjects, including, “The geo-political backdrop”, “The future of work”, “The future of diversity and inclusion”, “Future world, through responsive leadership”. The national and international delegates, and honorable guests included Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Finance & Economic Affairs, Asad Umar, Federal Minister & Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Investment and Industries & Production, Abdul RazakDawood, and the Minister of State for HRD & Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.