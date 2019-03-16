Share:

Lahore -Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) government was taking every step for the welfare of people of south Punjab.

Talking to elected representatives of south Punjab at his office here on Friday, he said that different development schemes of billions of rupees had been started for prosperity of people living in south Punjab.

“Our aim is to ensure sustainable development of south Punjab. I fully understand the issues relating to people of south Punjab and southern districts have been given importance, he added.

He reiterated that people of backward districts would be provided more and more facilities and their deprivation would be turned into happiness. “I fully understand problems of backward areas and the PTI government had particularly focused on development of such areas,” he said.

He said that claims of prosperity remained limited to some specific areas in the past and people of backward areas were ignored.

Buzdar said that provision of various facilities of life to people was an important agenda of the government.

In fact, development and prosperity were rights of every part of the province and keeping this thing in view, the backward areas had been given preference in the journey of development, he added.

The development of backward areas and welfare of the people was a mission of the PTI government and:” We are striving hard to improve the standard of life of people living in these areas, the chief minister concluded.

Federal law minister

calls on CM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday. They discussed different matters, including law and order situation, and steps taken for the protection of life and property of people.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the law and order situation had been improved after the PTI came to power and the country was moving towards peace and stability.

The international image of Pakistan had been restored due to improvement in law and order situation which would also help boost foreign investment, he said.

It was a responsibility of the state to ensure rule of law and the provision of justice, he said and added that supremacy of law, merit and justice, as well as the elimination of corruption, was the mission of the government.

Usman Buzdar said that reforms agenda was underway to make the police a public-friendly institution and added that public trust on the police would be restored.

The purpose of police reforms was to provide prompt relief and justice to people, the chief minister concluded.

