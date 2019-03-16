Share:

KARACHI - Political leaders all hues on Friday condemned the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch city of New Zealand that claimed lives of several innocent people.

Commenting on the tragic attacks, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch city of New Zealand in which innocent worshippers were martyred.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that the menace of terrorism has crossed continents and posing far more threats to world peace than ever before. “World needs more serious and coordinated joint efforts to wipe out terror, which is hounding the humanity everywhere,” he asserted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed heartfelt condolences with those who lost their loved ones in the horrible Christchurch shootings, adding that people of Pakistan and the PPP stand in complete solidarity with the victims.

Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan while condemning the incident said such incidents raise question marks over claims of global peace and demanded that stern action should be taken against the elements involved in the attacks.

MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also condemned the killings and said that incident claimed live of innocent Muslim worshippers. “These incidents are regretful and reminds of stern action against the terror mindset,” he said.