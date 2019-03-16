Share:

New Zealand police said Saturday that the District Court would be closed to the public during the appearance of the 28-year-old suspect charged with murder in relation to Friday's Mosque attacks in Christchurch, citing the heightened security risk.

On Friday a gunman opened fired at two mosques in New Zealand. At least 50 people have been confirmed killed as a result of shootings at three locations in the east coast city Christchurch, with two of them being mosques.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the shooter in the Christchurch mosque attack was an Australian citizen, describing the suspect as an "extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist".

According to the New Zealand police, three men and 1 woman are in custody following the shootings. The authorities have also reportedly found and secured improvised explosive devices amid the mosque attacks.

Two armed guards brought Brenton Tarrant into court Saturday, AP reported. Tarrant reportedly showed no expression as District Court Judge Paul Kellar read one charge of murder to him. The court appearance lasted only about a minute and he was led back out in handcuffs. He was ordered to return to court again 5 April, according to media reports.

After Tarrant left, the judge said that while "there is one charge of murder brought at the moment, it is reasonable to assume that there will be others", as quoted by AP.