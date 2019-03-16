Share:

LAHORE - A civil court has extended the physical remand of an imposter Mazhar Abbas Nandhla who has been doing legal practice for the last over 10 years impersonating himself as an advocate. The Civil Lines police presented to Judicial Magistrate Nadim Ahmad the other day and sought further remand of the accused. He will be presented before the again court on March 18. The Civil Lines Police Station had on January 10 registered a criminal case against Mazhar Abbas for committing fraud by fraudulently faking him as a lawyer.