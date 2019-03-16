Share:

LAHORE - International cricketers condemned the horrific attack on two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand which left at least 49 dead on Friday morning.

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter and said his thoughts and prayers are with the families.

“So sad to hear of the New Zealand mosque Attack in Christchurch. My prayers and thoughts are with the martyrs and their families. Humanity is at a loss, it was a place of worship ... thank God the Bangladesh cricket team are safe,” he tweeted.

Mohammad Hafeez said, terrorism has no boundaries and that we all need to stay together to overcome this global issue.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar also expressed disbelieve and said he was shocked to see the visuals. “Shocked to see the visuals of shooting inside Christchurch’s Mosque. Are we not even safe inside places of worship now?” he posted.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi sent prayers for the bereaved families.

“Horrifying tragedy in Christchurch. I found NZ one of safest, most peaceful places, people are friendly. Spoke to Tamim big relief B’desh squad/staff is safe. World must together! stop hatred! Terrorism has no religion! Prayers for bereaved families. May Allah bless the departed,” Afridi posted.

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal expressed shock at the incident. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families & friends of those affected by the shocking attack at Al Noor mosque £ the Linwood Islamic Centre in New Zeland. May Allah bless soul of those who have lost their lives and give patience to the families affected.”

South African bowler Wayne Parnell also sent out condolences to those affected in the attack. “Thoughts, prayers and sincerest condolences go out to everybody involved and affected by the Christchurch Attack, this act of terrorism should not be condoned anywhere. Absolutely disturbing,” he wrote.

Pakistan women cricketer Sana Mir also sent prayers. “I have found NewZealanders to be the most empathetic and compassionate. We need to remember that such individuals do not represent any country or religion when they choose this path. They just spread fear, cause pain and hurt. Prayers for the shaheeds and their families,” Mir wrote.

SCHEDULED MATCH CANCELLED

Soon after the attack, New Zealand cricket body announced that the scheduled cricket match was cancelled. The venue for the match was the Hagley Oval cricket ground, not far from the site of the attack.

New Zealand Cricket spokesperson wrote on its Twitter handle, Black Caps: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch.”

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham said that he would never have thought that such an incident could come to pass in idyllic New Zealand.

Another New Zealand cricketer Mitchell John McClenaghan wrote on Twitter: “Devastating news.... this is just not Kiwi… Love to all in NZ and around the world stop this Idiotic Bullshit.”

Indian cricketer VVS Laxman expressed shock over the terror incident. “Very shocked to hear about the shooting at Christchurch in New Zealand. Thoughts with the affected families,” he said on the Twitter.

Kumar Sangakara, former Sri Lankan cricket team captain, said he was shocked to learn about the shootings in the mosque. “Shocked to hear about the shootings in Christchurch. My heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. Thoughts prayers and love with all the people affected by this tragic incident. Wishing the injured a full and speedy recovery,” he said on Twitter.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews also sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected in the shooting.

The third Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand was cancelled after the attacks on mosques in Christchurch, including one that was attended by the Bangladeshi team, with the team narrowly escaping danger.

The New Zealand Cricket Board confirmed the news of the Test match being called off on Twitter, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the BCB has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe.