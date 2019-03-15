Share:

LOS ANGELES-Eva Green insists a female James Bond wouldn’t ‘’make sense’’. The 38-year-old actress - who portrayed Vesper Lynd in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ - is ‘’for women’’ but she believes the gender of the iconic role shouldn’t change when her former co-star Daniel Craig steps down as the suave spy. She told Variety: ‘’I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman. ‘’Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond.’’ The ‘Dumbo’ star believes it is important to stay true to the ‘’history’’ of 007.

She added: ‘’There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.’Eva’s comments come after Dominic West previously suggested Hannah Graf the highest-ranked transgender soldier in the British army - should take over the role as he thinks a transgender Bond would be ‘’cool’’.

Asked about the idea of a female Bond, he said: ‘’Well ...I think some of these things are gender specific. So I don’t see it myself.