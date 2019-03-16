Share:

LAHORE - The division of India was planned by the British government to maintain its influence over the region in the years to come, though Americans longed for a united subcontinent, a press release cited an expert as saying on Friday. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Sweden-based political scientist who has authored two books on the subject, said during a lecture at Hamdard Hall: “Americans were afraid of Russia and China’s influence over the divided India. They were of the view that communism would engulf the region if it falls apart,” says Dr Ishtiaq.