LAHORE - The division of India was planned by the British government to maintain its influence over the region in the years to come, though Americans longed for a united subcontinent, a press release cited an expert as saying on Friday. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Sweden-based political scientist who has authored two books on the subject, said during a lecture at Hamdard Hall: “Americans were afraid of Russia and China’s influence over the divided India. They were of the view that communism would engulf the region if it falls apart,” says Dr Ishtiaq.
March 16, 2019
