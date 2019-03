Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday visited Nestle factory, located on Sheikhupura Road.

He was warmly welcomed by factory manager Raheel Afzal while HR Manager Sheikh Nabeel and others were also present. Later, the minister also visited different sections of the factory including Infant Formula manufacturing unit and others. The minister was briefed about the working of different sections. He also planted a sapling in the premises.