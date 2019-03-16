Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo Team/Master Paints and Master Paints Black qualified for the main final of the Capital Smart City Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

While BBJ Pipes and DCC/Artema Medical booked berths in the subsidiary final. In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black edged out FG Polo Team/Master Paints by a narrow margin of 6-5 and on the better goal average, both the teams made way to the main final.

From Master Paints Black, Raja Temur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick while Sufi M Amir contributed with a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana a goal. From FG Polo Team/Master Paints, Bilal Haye and Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace while Hissam Ali Hyder converted one goal.

In the second match of the day, DCC/Artema Medical outsmarted BBJ Pipes by ten goals to four and a half. Both the sides will now play against each other in the subsidiary final.

Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the day for DCC/Artema Medical as he slammed in superb six goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani contributed with a brace and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani and Daniyal Sheikh converted one goal apiece. From BBJ Pipes, Ahmad Nawaz Tiwana hammered a hat-trick while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one goal but their efforts were futile.