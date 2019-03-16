Share:

PESHAWAR : The FIA here on Friday summoned PML-N leader Amir Muqam and his son for alleged misappropriation in Shangla-Bisham road construction project.

According to FIA sources an inquiry was in progress in alleged misappropriation in construction project of Shangla-Bisham road and Amir Muqam and his son Ishtiaq have been summoned in this regard.

It said that the construction company of Amir Muqam and Irshad Company had obtained contract from National Highways Authority (NHA) for the construction of the said project.

The FIA sources further said that other contractors concerned have also been called for interrogation with regard to corruption in this project.