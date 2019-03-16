Share:

LAHORE-Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the health department has completed homework on the promotions of lady health supervisors and lady health workers.

Lady health supervisors and workers’ call for a protest and sit-in in such circumstances is blackmailing, she said while addressing a press conference at the DGPR on Friday.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary Mudassar Riaz, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh and Director General for Health Dr Muneer Ahmad were also present.

Dr Yasmin said that LHWs and LHSs would hear good news about their promotions soon. She said that recruitment of LHWs would begin this year. Moreover, the department is making arrangements for disbursement of arrears to heirs of 4,500 LHWs who died during service, she said. She said that the call for a protest was uncalled for. She accused the previous government of not building new hospitals according to needs of the ever increasing population. As a result, she said, people were forced to spend huge amounts on costly medical facilities at private hospitals. She said the process of accountability had been started in the health department too. She said that action had been taken against illegal warehouses and officers responsible for delay in procurement of medicines.