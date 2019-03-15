- 10:54 PM | March 16, 2019 Barca travel to face the only side to beat them in the Camp Nou this season
- 10:49 PM | March 16, 2019 Slovakia kicks off presidential election
- 10:09 PM | March 16, 2019 Bilawal decides to launch mass contact campaign
- 9:30 PM | March 16, 2019 Six Pakistanis martyred in Christchurch attack, three missing: FO
- 8:33 PM | March 16, 2019 Names of 17 persons placed on ECL
- 7:00 PM | March 16, 2019 Zidane promises Real Madrid players a clean slate for the last 11 games of the season
- 6:13 PM | March 16, 2019 Never availed CM’s privileges nor do I want them: Shehbaz Sharif
- 6:11 PM | March 16, 2019 No notice from NAB received by PPP Chairman: Murtaza Wahab
- 6:08 PM | March 16, 2019 Anti-Corruption department probe alleged Lahore Ramazan Bazar embezzlement
- 6:00 PM | March 16, 2019 Two Pakistanis injured in Christchurch attacks pass away: family
- 5:44 PM | March 16, 2019 Sindh CM expresses concerns over money laundering case
- 4:24 PM | March 16, 2019 FIFA agrees to work with Qatar on 48-team World Cup in 2022
- 3:28 PM | March 16, 2019 US Envoy admits Venezuela's Guaido 'not in power'
- 3:26 PM | March 16, 2019 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spying quadcopter
- 3:13 PM | March 16, 2019 Islamophobia unfortunately spreading across Europe, says FM Qureshi
- 2:22 PM | March 16, 2019 Shehbaz expresses concerns about Nawaz Sharif's health
- 1:56 PM | March 16, 2019 Pak Railways recorded increase of Rs 3bln in revenue: Rasheed
- 1:24 PM | March 16, 2019 FO releases list of Pakistanis missing after Christchurch mosque attacks
- 1:02 PM | March 16, 2019 KP govt to post new teachers for improving quality of primary education
- 12:28 PM | March 16, 2019 Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan including Quetta
FORCED LEAVE IAF ABHINANDAN PAKISTAN
Share:
FORCED LEAVE IAF
ABHINANDAN
PAKISTAN
Share: