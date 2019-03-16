Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)- The law enforcement agencies claimed to have rounded up four activists of the banned organisation besides recovering huge illicit arms and explosive material from them, police said.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent Police Syed Riaz Haider Bukhari told media here late Thursday night that the arrested accused spoke of their ties with the banned TTP – Tehreek–e–Talibaan Pakistan during the preliminary interrogation. Further investigations are in progress, the district police chief said.

Elaborating, the SSP said that four of the arrested accused included Shehzad Ahmed, son of Muhammad Nisaar, and Muhammad Shamraiz Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Khan. Both of the accused were arrested by adjoining Islamgarh town police during the search operation.