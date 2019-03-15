Share:

I am a resident of Nazimabad, the locality in Karachi that has not been cleaned since days. This is a big shame for the political party incharge. The garbage heaps in and around my locality are increasing day by day. There is no one to look after it. I have registered complaints about this many times, but nobody bothers.

There are heaps of trash with foul smell all around, breeding mosquitoes which are unfortunately the reason for the new diseases that every second person is suffering from. There are hospitals and schools nearby, and the garbage affects the patients and school-going children. People here are not that literate and don’t know much about the consequences such hygiene conditions could lead to. I hope that the concerned authorities would look into the matter before it gets even worse.

ANZA HAKIM,

Karachi, March 4.