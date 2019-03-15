Share:

US-US TV network Hallmark has dropped one of its biggest stars, Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin, over her alleged role in a college cheating scam. The Full House star appeared in several projects for the network, including drama When Calls the Heart.

She was among 50 people charged in an alleged criminal enterprise to get their children into top US colleges.

Beauty brands Sephora and TREsemme have also cut ties with Ms Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Ms Loughlin is best known for playing Rebecca Katsopolis in 1980s and 90s US sitcom Full House and its Netflix follow-up Fuller House.

In recent years, she has become Hallmark’s marquee star, starring in ratings hit When Calls the Heart, the Garage Sale Mystery film series and several Christmas films.

Crown Media Family Networks, which owns the Hallmark channel, in a statement: “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions [involving the actress] that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels.”

Her daughter Olivia Jade is a beauty vlogger and social media “influencer”. Her make-up collaboration with US beauty chain Sephora had been removed from the company’s website by Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after Sephora’s announcement, the makers of hair care range TRESemme announced they had ended their relationship with the teenager as well. She has not yet responded to requests for a comment.